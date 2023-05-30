ND Metal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 88.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 88.61% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 181.33% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 up 108.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

ND Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 0.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2022.

ND Metal shares closed at 37.55 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.37% returns over the last 6 months