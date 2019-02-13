ND Metal Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.81 crore, up 118.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.81 crore in December 2018 up 118.28% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2018 down 82.42% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2018 down 78.18% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2017.

ND Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.

ND Metal shares closed at 26.35 on January 07, 2019 (BSE)