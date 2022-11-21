NCL Research Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore, up 219.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore in September 2022 up 219.24% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2022 up 105.89% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 up 38.89% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

NCL Research EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

NCL Research shares closed at 0.53 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -60.74% returns over the last 6 months and -47.52% over the last 12 months.