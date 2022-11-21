English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    NCL Research Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore, up 219.24% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 07:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NCL Research and Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore in September 2022 up 219.24% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2022 up 105.89% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 up 38.89% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

    NCL Research EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

    NCL Research shares closed at 0.53 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -60.74% returns over the last 6 months and -47.52% over the last 12 months.

    NCL Research and Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.030.470.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.030.470.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.590.20-0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.070.08
    Depreciation0.010.010.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.110.850.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.24-0.670.07
    Other Income--0.000.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.24-0.660.16
    Interest--0.11--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.24-0.770.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.24-0.770.16
    Tax0.00--0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.24-0.770.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.24-0.770.12
    Equity Share Capital107.03107.0329.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.030.01
    Diluted EPS---0.030.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.030.01
    Diluted EPS---0.030.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #NCL Research #NCL Research and Financial Services #Results
    first published: Nov 21, 2022 07:00 pm