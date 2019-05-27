NCL Research Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore, up 218.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore in March 2019 up 218.49% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019 up 122.43% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019 up 128.57% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2018.

NCL Research EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2018.

NCL Research shares closed at 0.29 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -53.23% returns over the last 6 months and -60.27% over the last 12 months.