NCL Research Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore, up 176.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore in December 2022 up 176.37% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 372.13% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 up 340.91% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.