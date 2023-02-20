 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NCL Research Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore, up 176.37% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NCL Research and Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore in December 2022 up 176.37% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 372.13% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 up 340.91% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

NCL Research and Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.42 1.03 0.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.42 1.03 0.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.24 0.59 -0.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.07 0.08
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.11 0.11 0.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.96 0.24 0.20
Other Income -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.96 0.24 0.21
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.96 0.24 0.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.96 0.24 0.21
Tax 0.24 0.00 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.72 0.24 0.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.72 0.24 0.15
Equity Share Capital 107.03 107.03 58.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.00 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.01 -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.00 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.01 -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited