NCL Research Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore, up 176.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore in December 2022 up 176.37% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 372.13% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 up 340.91% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

NCL Research EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

NCL Research shares closed at 0.47 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.16% returns over the last 6 months and -66.67% over the last 12 months.