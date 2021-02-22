NCL Research Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 15.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in December 2020 up 15.42% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020 up 246.21% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2020 up 284.62% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019.

NCL Research EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

NCL Research shares closed at 0.44 on February 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 37.50% returns over the last 6 months and 131.58% over the last 12 months.