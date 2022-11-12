 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NCL Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 364.97 crore, down 12.14% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NCL Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 364.97 crore in September 2022 down 12.14% from Rs. 415.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2022 down 91.11% from Rs. 31.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.24 crore in September 2022 down 54.69% from Rs. 64.53 crore in September 2021.

NCL Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.89 in September 2021.

NCL Industries shares closed at 178.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.80% returns over the last 6 months and -23.63% over the last 12 months.

NCL Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 364.97 390.67 415.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 364.97 390.67 415.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 118.66 117.36 114.56
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.54 -21.65 1.19
Power & Fuel -- 153.24 --
Employees Cost 14.14 15.13 14.30
Depreciation 11.98 10.90 11.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 194.94 93.89 223.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.71 21.80 50.48
Other Income 5.55 3.47 2.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.26 25.27 53.39
Interest 6.78 6.49 5.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.48 18.79 47.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.48 18.79 47.47
Tax 7.71 6.32 16.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.77 12.47 31.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.77 12.47 31.18
Equity Share Capital 45.23 45.23 45.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.61 2.76 6.89
Diluted EPS 0.61 2.76 6.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.61 2.76 6.89
Diluted EPS 0.61 2.76 6.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:12 pm
