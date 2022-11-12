NCL Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 364.97 crore, down 12.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 364.97 crore in September 2022 down 12.14% from Rs. 415.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2022 down 91.11% from Rs. 31.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.24 crore in September 2022 down 54.69% from Rs. 64.53 crore in September 2021.

NCL Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.89 in September 2021.

NCL Industries shares closed at 178.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.80% returns over the last 6 months and -23.63% over the last 12 months.