NCL Industries Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 415.40 crore, up 19.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 415.40 crore in September 2021 up 19.34% from Rs. 348.08 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.18 crore in September 2021 down 27.32% from Rs. 42.90 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.53 crore in September 2021 down 21.18% from Rs. 81.87 crore in September 2020.

NCL Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.89 in September 2021 from Rs. 9.48 in September 2020.

NCL Industries shares closed at 235.15 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.75% returns over the last 6 months and 80.54% over the last 12 months.