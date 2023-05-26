NCL Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 434.88 crore, down 2.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 434.88 crore in March 2023 down 2.36% from Rs. 445.41 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.82 crore in March 2023 down 37.55% from Rs. 17.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.04 crore in March 2023 up 0.39% from Rs. 45.86 crore in March 2022.

NCL Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.67 in March 2022.

NCL Industries shares closed at 195.85 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.96% returns over the last 6 months and 19.93% over the last 12 months.