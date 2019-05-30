NCL Industries Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 270.51 crore, down 0.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 270.51 crore in March 2019 down 0.76% from Rs. 272.59 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.38 crore in March 2019 up 180.56% from Rs. 9.40 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.52 crore in March 2019 up 60.22% from Rs. 35.90 crore in March 2018.

NCL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 5.83 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.87 in March 2018.

NCL Industries shares closed at 146.85 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 17.95% returns over the last 6 months and -31.30% over the last 12 months.