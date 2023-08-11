NCL Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 440.53 crore, up 12.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 440.53 crore in June 2023 up 12.76% from Rs. 390.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.08 crore in June 2023 up 149.29% from Rs. 12.47 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.42 crore in June 2023 up 86.4% from Rs. 36.17 crore in June 2022.

NCL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 6.87 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.76 in June 2022.

NCL Industries shares closed at 202.10 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.47% returns over the last 6 months and 16.72% over the last 12 months.