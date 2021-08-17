NCL Industries Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 403.01 crore, up 54.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 403.01 crore in June 2021 up 54.47% from Rs. 260.91 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.47 crore in June 2021 up 7.88% from Rs. 31.95 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.16 crore in June 2021 up 6.56% from Rs. 64.90 crore in June 2020.

NCL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 7.62 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.06 in June 2020.

NCL Industries shares closed at 259.30 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 57.63% returns over the last 6 months and 185.42% over the last 12 months.