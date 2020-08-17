NCL Industries Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 260.91 crore, down 8.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 260.91 crore in June 2020 down 8.89% from Rs. 286.36 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.95 crore in June 2020 up 10.14% from Rs. 29.01 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.90 crore in June 2020 down 2.54% from Rs. 66.59 crore in June 2019.

NCL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 7.06 in June 2020 from Rs. 6.41 in June 2019.

NCL Industries shares closed at 90.10 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.27% returns over the last 6 months and -22.23% over the last 12 months.