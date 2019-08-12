NCL Industries Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 286.36 crore, up 19.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 286.36 crore in June 2019 up 19.62% from Rs. 239.39 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.01 crore in June 2019 up 368.3% from Rs. 6.19 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.59 crore in June 2019 up 132.91% from Rs. 28.59 crore in June 2018.

NCL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 6.41 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.37 in June 2018.

NCL Industries shares closed at 107.70 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.69% returns over the last 6 months and -34.92% over the last 12 months.