NCL Industries Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 369.59 crore, up 0.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 369.59 crore in December 2021 up 0.03% from Rs. 369.49 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.16 crore in December 2021 down 63.55% from Rs. 41.59 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.99 crore in December 2021 down 46.71% from Rs. 73.17 crore in December 2020.

NCL Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.35 in December 2021 from Rs. 9.20 in December 2020.

NCL Industries shares closed at 178.80 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.05% returns over the last 6 months and 8.69% over the last 12 months.