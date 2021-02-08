NCL Industries Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 369.49 crore, up 75.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 369.49 crore in December 2020 up 75.41% from Rs. 210.64 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.59 crore in December 2020 up 665.94% from Rs. 5.43 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.17 crore in December 2020 up 196.35% from Rs. 24.69 crore in December 2019.

NCL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 9.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.20 in December 2019.

NCL Industries shares closed at 160.70 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 75.34% returns over the last 6 months and 74.48% over the last 12 months.