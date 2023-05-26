English
    NCL Industries Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 434.88 crore, down 2.36% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 07:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NCL Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 434.88 crore in March 2023 down 2.36% from Rs. 445.41 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.82 crore in March 2023 down 37.09% from Rs. 15.61 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.32 crore in March 2023 down 0.07% from Rs. 45.35 crore in March 2022.

    NCL Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.29 in March 2022.

    NCL Industries shares closed at 195.85 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.96% returns over the last 6 months and 19.93% over the last 12 months.

    NCL Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations434.88419.13445.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations434.88419.13445.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials123.02136.39116.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.99-7.9821.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.0014.8613.27
    Depreciation13.2512.7711.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses241.60222.51253.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.0340.5829.09
    Other Income7.042.714.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.0743.2933.65
    Interest5.867.075.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.2136.2127.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.2136.2127.69
    Tax16.3916.5311.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.8219.6816.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.8219.6816.27
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.47-0.67
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.8220.1615.61
    Equity Share Capital45.2345.2345.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.785.043.29
    Diluted EPS1.785.043.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.785.043.29
    Diluted EPS1.785.043.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 07:37 pm