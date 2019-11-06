NCC Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,732.00 crore, down 44.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,732.00 crore in September 2019 down 44.22% from Rs. 3,104.81 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.04 crore in September 2019 down 36.3% from Rs. 125.65 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.34 crore in September 2019 down 23.81% from Rs. 398.16 crore in September 2018.

NCC EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.34 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.09 in September 2018.

NCC shares closed at 58.10 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.99% returns over the last 6 months and -27.01% over the last 12 months.