NCC Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,617.72 crore, up 19.97% Y-o-Y

June 01, 2021 / 12:27 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NCC are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,617.72 crore in March 2021 up 19.97% from Rs. 2,181.96 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.49 crore in March 2021 up 4.64% from Rs. 110.37 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 310.89 crore in March 2021 up 2.07% from Rs. 304.59 crore in March 2020.

NCC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.89 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.82 in March 2020.

NCC shares closed at 80.95 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 80.89% returns over the last 6 months and 216.21% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2,617.721,918.382,181.96
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,617.721,918.382,181.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials874.57618.77783.85
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost89.8590.3397.14
Depreciation43.3143.8843.92
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,363.56969.971,020.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax246.43195.43236.61
Other Income21.1524.4724.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax267.58219.90260.67
Interest117.71106.50119.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax149.87113.40141.16
Exceptional Items----6.71
P/L Before Tax149.87113.40147.87
Tax34.3843.1037.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities115.4970.30110.37
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period115.4970.30110.37
Equity Share Capital121.97121.97121.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.891.151.82
Diluted EPS1.891.151.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.891.151.82
Diluted EPS1.891.151.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #NCC #Results
first published: Jun 1, 2021 12:22 pm

