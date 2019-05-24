NCC Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,388.87 crore, up 41.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,388.87 crore in March 2019 up 41.51% from Rs. 2,394.79 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 174.36 crore in March 2019 up 69.76% from Rs. 102.71 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 433.70 crore in March 2019 up 31.8% from Rs. 329.07 crore in March 2018.

NCC EPS has increased to Rs. 2.90 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.76 in March 2018.

NCC shares closed at 78.75 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.27% returns over the last 6 months and -25.18% over the last 12 months.