NCC Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,958.63 crore, up 56.32% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NCC are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,958.63 crore in June 2022 up 56.32% from Rs. 1,892.63 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.03 crore in June 2022 up 132.26% from Rs. 51.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 312.34 crore in June 2022 up 42.64% from Rs. 218.97 crore in June 2021.

NCC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.97 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.85 in June 2021.

NCC shares closed at 63.65 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.60% returns over the last 6 months and -25.29% over the last 12 months.

NCC
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,958.63 3,134.30 1,892.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,958.63 3,134.30 1,892.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,227.44 1,174.52 645.74
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 118.57 115.63 95.28
Depreciation 47.55 45.60 44.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,331.38 1,577.21 951.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 233.69 221.34 154.94
Other Income 31.10 44.97 19.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 264.79 266.31 174.23
Interest 108.54 123.13 103.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 156.25 143.18 70.51
Exceptional Items -- 134.50 --
P/L Before Tax 156.25 277.68 70.51
Tax 36.22 34.53 18.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 120.03 243.15 51.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 120.03 243.15 51.68
Equity Share Capital 124.17 121.97 121.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.97 3.99 0.85
Diluted EPS 1.97 3.95 0.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.97 3.99 0.85
Diluted EPS 1.97 3.95 0.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:55 am
