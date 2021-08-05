NCC Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,892.63 crore, up 60.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,892.63 crore in June 2021 up 60.56% from Rs. 1,178.77 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.68 crore in June 2021 up 205.26% from Rs. 16.93 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 218.97 crore in June 2021 up 47.68% from Rs. 148.27 crore in June 2020.

NCC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.85 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.28 in June 2020.

NCC shares closed at 86.95 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.39% returns over the last 6 months and 190.32% over the last 12 months.