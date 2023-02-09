NCC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,312.66 crore, up 22.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,312.66 crore in December 2022 up 22.51% from Rs. 2,703.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.88 crore in December 2022 up 64.76% from Rs. 90.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 406.22 crore in December 2022 up 29.98% from Rs. 312.52 crore in December 2021.