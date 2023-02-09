 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NCC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,312.66 crore, up 22.51% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NCC are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,312.66 crore in December 2022 up 22.51% from Rs. 2,703.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.88 crore in December 2022 up 64.76% from Rs. 90.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 406.22 crore in December 2022 up 29.98% from Rs. 312.52 crore in December 2021.

NCC
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,312.66 3,003.71 2,703.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,312.66 3,003.71 2,703.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,178.48 1,159.31 829.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 133.73 131.52 111.96
Depreciation 50.91 49.00 45.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,651.64 1,424.25 1,469.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 297.90 239.63 246.89
Other Income 57.41 32.79 19.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 355.31 272.42 266.60
Interest 137.78 122.29 116.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 217.53 150.13 150.19
Exceptional Items -- -- -20.00
P/L Before Tax 217.53 150.13 130.19
Tax 67.65 28.50 39.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 149.88 121.63 90.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 149.88 121.63 90.97
Equity Share Capital 125.57 125.57 121.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.41 1.93 1.49
Diluted EPS 2.41 1.93 1.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.41 1.93 1.49
Diluted EPS 2.41 1.93 1.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
