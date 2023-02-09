English
    NCC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,312.66 crore, up 22.51% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NCC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,312.66 crore in December 2022 up 22.51% from Rs. 2,703.93 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.88 crore in December 2022 up 64.76% from Rs. 90.97 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 406.22 crore in December 2022 up 29.98% from Rs. 312.52 crore in December 2021.

    NCC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,312.663,003.712,703.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,312.663,003.712,703.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,178.481,159.31829.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost133.73131.52111.96
    Depreciation50.9149.0045.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,651.641,424.251,469.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax297.90239.63246.89
    Other Income57.4132.7919.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax355.31272.42266.60
    Interest137.78122.29116.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax217.53150.13150.19
    Exceptional Items-----20.00
    P/L Before Tax217.53150.13130.19
    Tax67.6528.5039.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities149.88121.6390.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period149.88121.6390.97
    Equity Share Capital125.57125.57121.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.411.931.49
    Diluted EPS2.411.931.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.411.931.49
    Diluted EPS2.411.931.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited