NCC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,312.66 crore, up 22.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,312.66 crore in December 2022 up 22.51% from Rs. 2,703.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.88 crore in December 2022 up 64.76% from Rs. 90.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 406.22 crore in December 2022 up 29.98% from Rs. 312.52 crore in December 2021.

NCC EPS has increased to Rs. 2.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.49 in December 2021.

NCC shares closed at 94.50 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 48.47% returns over the last 6 months and 28.14% over the last 12 months.