NCC Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3,226.48 crore, up 74.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,226.48 crore in December 2018 up 74.34% from Rs. 1,850.69 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 160.23 crore in December 2018 up 59.66% from Rs. 100.36 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 412.09 crore in December 2018 up 45.51% from Rs. 283.20 crore in December 2017.

NCC EPS has increased to Rs. 2.67 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.81 in December 2017.

NCC shares closed at 78.75 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.11% returns over the last 6 months and -33.57% over the last 12 months.