NCC Q4 profit jumps 61% to Rs 103 cr, targets 45% growth in FY19 topline

Construction company NCC has reported healthy earnings for the March quarter 2018, backed by strong operational growth.

Net profit during the quarter grew by 61.2 percent to Rs 102.7 crore compared to Rs 63.7 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

Revenue from operations increased 11.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,395 crore for the quarter ended March 2018.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) shot up 74.8 percent to Rs 304.4 crore and margin expanded 460 basis points to 12.7 percent compared to year-ago.

During the year the company, on standalone basis, secured order of Rs 23,266 crore and the order book of the holding company stood at Rs 30,026 crore as of March 2018, a growth of 95 percent over the previous year.

Considering the substantial order booking in FY18, the company has targeted to achieve 45 percent growth in topline for the year 2018-19 from Rs 7,560 crore to Rs 11,000 crore and is targeting new orders accretion of Rs 14,000 crore in FY19.

At 13:44 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 114.40, up Rs 9.25, or 8.80 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.