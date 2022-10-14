NCC Q2 PAT seen up 46.4% YoY to Rs. 107 cr: Yes Securities

Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Infrastructure sector. The brokerage house expects NCC to report net profit at Rs. 107 crore up 46.4% year-on-year (down 10.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 34.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 13.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 255.3 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 240 percent Y-o-Y (up 59 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 257.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

