NCC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,373.43 crore, up 30.68% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NCC are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,373.43 crore in September 2022 up 30.68% from Rs. 2,581.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.00 crore in September 2022 up 15% from Rs. 113.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 341.68 crore in September 2022 up 19.49% from Rs. 285.95 crore in September 2021.

NCC EPS has increased to Rs. 2.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.87 in September 2021.

NCC shares closed at 71.95 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.98% returns over the last 6 months and -9.44% over the last 12 months.

NCC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,373.43 3,321.35 2,581.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,373.43 3,321.35 2,581.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,180.07 1,250.03 765.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.97 22.60 76.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 136.75 123.48 110.18
Depreciation 49.68 48.23 47.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,729.53 1,617.37 1,362.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 260.43 259.64 219.20
Other Income 31.57 29.56 19.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 292.00 289.20 238.70
Interest 123.43 110.97 120.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 168.57 178.23 118.30
Exceptional Items -- -- 31.14
P/L Before Tax 168.57 178.23 149.44
Tax 31.70 43.42 28.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 136.87 134.81 121.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 136.87 134.81 121.29
Minority Interest -6.54 -7.76 -8.14
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.67 2.59 0.76
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 131.00 129.64 113.91
Equity Share Capital 125.57 124.17 121.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.08 2.13 1.87
Diluted EPS 2.09 2.12 1.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.08 2.13 1.87
Diluted EPS 2.09 2.12 1.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #NCC #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:21 pm
