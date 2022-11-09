NCC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,373.43 crore, up 30.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,373.43 crore in September 2022 up 30.68% from Rs. 2,581.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.00 crore in September 2022 up 15% from Rs. 113.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 341.68 crore in September 2022 up 19.49% from Rs. 285.95 crore in September 2021.

NCC EPS has increased to Rs. 2.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.87 in September 2021.

NCC shares closed at 71.95 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.98% returns over the last 6 months and -9.44% over the last 12 months.