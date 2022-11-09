English
    NCC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,373.43 crore, up 30.68% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NCC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,373.43 crore in September 2022 up 30.68% from Rs. 2,581.37 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.00 crore in September 2022 up 15% from Rs. 113.91 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 341.68 crore in September 2022 up 19.49% from Rs. 285.95 crore in September 2021.

    NCC EPS has increased to Rs. 2.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.87 in September 2021.

    NCC shares closed at 71.95 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.98% returns over the last 6 months and -9.44% over the last 12 months.

    NCC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,373.433,321.352,581.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,373.433,321.352,581.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,180.071,250.03765.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.9722.6076.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost136.75123.48110.18
    Depreciation49.6848.2347.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,729.531,617.371,362.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax260.43259.64219.20
    Other Income31.5729.5619.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax292.00289.20238.70
    Interest123.43110.97120.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax168.57178.23118.30
    Exceptional Items----31.14
    P/L Before Tax168.57178.23149.44
    Tax31.7043.4228.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities136.87134.81121.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period136.87134.81121.29
    Minority Interest-6.54-7.76-8.14
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.672.590.76
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates131.00129.64113.91
    Equity Share Capital125.57124.17121.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.082.131.87
    Diluted EPS2.092.121.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.082.131.87
    Diluted EPS2.092.121.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
