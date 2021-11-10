NCC Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,581.37 crore, up 51.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,581.37 crore in September 2021 up 51.11% from Rs. 1,708.32 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.91 crore in September 2021 up 76.33% from Rs. 64.60 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 285.95 crore in September 2021 up 6.82% from Rs. 267.69 crore in September 2020.

NCC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.06 in September 2020.

NCC shares closed at 80.90 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.06% returns over the last 6 months and 127.89% over the last 12 months.