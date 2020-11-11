NCC Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,708.32 crore, down 11.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,708.32 crore in September 2020 down 11.86% from Rs. 1,938.28 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.60 crore in September 2020 down 21.39% from Rs. 82.18 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 267.69 crore in September 2020 down 15.85% from Rs. 318.10 crore in September 2019.

NCC EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.37 in September 2019.

NCC shares closed at 36.10 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 53.62% returns over the last 6 months and -37.44% over the last 12 months.