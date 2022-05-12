 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NCC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,477.35 crore, up 23.46% Y-o-Y

May 12, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NCC are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,477.35 crore in March 2022 up 23.46% from Rs. 2,816.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 242.13 crore in March 2022 up 104.42% from Rs. 118.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 284.13 crore in March 2022 down 14.27% from Rs. 331.43 crore in March 2021.

NCC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.92 in March 2021.

NCC shares closed at 63.00 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.25% returns over the last 6 months and -22.27% over the last 12 months.

NCC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,477.35 3,014.94 2,816.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,477.35 3,014.94 2,816.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,200.04 859.76 886.41
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.99 12.48 21.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 121.81 120.80 95.04
Depreciation 46.50 47.08 44.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,865.79 1,745.52 1,507.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 223.22 229.30 261.16
Other Income 14.41 17.90 25.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 237.63 247.20 286.90
Interest 126.65 121.30 122.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 110.98 125.90 164.06
Exceptional Items 172.43 -- -12.60
P/L Before Tax 283.41 125.90 151.46
Tax 48.99 42.13 33.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 234.42 83.77 118.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 234.42 83.77 118.42
Minority Interest 8.28 -7.78 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.57 0.43 0.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 242.13 76.42 118.45
Equity Share Capital 121.97 121.97 121.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.97 1.25 1.92
Diluted EPS 3.94 1.24 1.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.97 1.25 1.92
Diluted EPS 3.94 1.24 1.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
