NCC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,477.35 crore, up 23.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,477.35 crore in March 2022 up 23.46% from Rs. 2,816.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 242.13 crore in March 2022 up 104.42% from Rs. 118.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 284.13 crore in March 2022 down 14.27% from Rs. 331.43 crore in March 2021.

NCC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.92 in March 2021.

NCC shares closed at 63.00 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.25% returns over the last 6 months and -22.27% over the last 12 months.