NCC Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,816.60 crore, up 20.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,816.60 crore in March 2021 up 20.66% from Rs. 2,334.41 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.45 crore in March 2021 up 56.23% from Rs. 75.82 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 331.43 crore in March 2021 up 5.58% from Rs. 313.90 crore in March 2020.

NCC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.25 in March 2020.

NCC shares closed at 80.95 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 80.89% returns over the last 6 months and 216.21% over the last 12 months.