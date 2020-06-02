NCC Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,334.41 crore, down 37.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,334.41 crore in March 2020 down 37.93% from Rs. 3,761.08 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.82 crore in March 2020 down 59.58% from Rs. 187.57 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 313.90 crore in March 2020 down 40.31% from Rs. 525.85 crore in March 2019.

NCC EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.25 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.12 in March 2019.

NCC shares closed at 25.60 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -55.82% returns over the last 6 months and -74.14% over the last 12 months.