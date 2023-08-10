English
    NCC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,380.39 crore, up 31.89% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NCC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,380.39 crore in June 2023 up 31.89% from Rs. 3,321.35 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 173.54 crore in June 2023 up 33.86% from Rs. 129.64 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 435.54 crore in June 2023 up 29.08% from Rs. 337.43 crore in June 2022.

    NCC EPS has increased to Rs. 2.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.13 in June 2022.

    NCC shares closed at 153.85 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 64.02% returns over the last 6 months and 132.05% over the last 12 months.

    NCC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,380.394,949.033,321.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,380.394,949.033,321.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,624.701,217.331,250.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-28.2034.1622.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost142.52146.20123.48
    Depreciation52.8153.0848.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,232.163,086.731,617.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax356.40411.53259.64
    Other Income26.3332.3329.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax382.73443.86289.20
    Interest132.29142.66110.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax250.44301.20178.23
    Exceptional Items---14.37--
    P/L Before Tax250.44286.83178.23
    Tax68.2089.6943.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities182.24197.14134.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period182.24197.14134.81
    Minority Interest-10.68-12.11-7.76
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.985.832.59
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates173.54190.86129.64
    Equity Share Capital125.57125.57124.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.763.042.13
    Diluted EPS2.763.042.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.763.042.13
    Diluted EPS2.763.042.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:44 pm

