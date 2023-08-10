NCC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,380.39 crore, up 31.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,380.39 crore in June 2023 up 31.89% from Rs. 3,321.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 173.54 crore in June 2023 up 33.86% from Rs. 129.64 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 435.54 crore in June 2023 up 29.08% from Rs. 337.43 crore in June 2022.

NCC EPS has increased to Rs. 2.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.13 in June 2022.

NCC shares closed at 153.85 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 64.02% returns over the last 6 months and 132.05% over the last 12 months.