NCC Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,321.35 crore, up 60.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,321.35 crore in June 2022 up 60.89% from Rs. 2,064.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.64 crore in June 2022 up 140.39% from Rs. 53.93 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 337.43 crore in June 2022 up 46.61% from Rs. 230.16 crore in June 2021.

NCC EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in June 2021.

NCC shares closed at 63.65 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.60% returns over the last 6 months and -25.29% over the last 12 months.