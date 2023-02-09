 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NCC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,849.60 crore, up 27.68% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NCC are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,849.60 crore in December 2022 up 27.68% from Rs. 3,014.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 157.70 crore in December 2022 up 106.36% from Rs. 76.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 430.53 crore in December 2022 up 46.3% from Rs. 294.28 crore in December 2021.

NCC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,849.60 3,373.43 3,014.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,849.60 3,373.43 3,014.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,207.68 1,180.07 859.76
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.38 16.97 12.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 139.26 136.75 120.80
Depreciation 51.62 49.68 47.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,130.64 1,729.53 1,745.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 324.78 260.43 229.30
Other Income 54.13 31.57 17.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 378.91 292.00 247.20
Interest 138.16 123.43 121.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 240.75 168.57 125.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 240.75 168.57 125.90
Tax 73.83 31.70 42.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 166.92 136.87 83.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 166.92 136.87 83.77
Minority Interest -10.60 -6.54 -7.78
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.38 0.67 0.43
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 157.70 131.00 76.42
Equity Share Capital 125.57 125.57 121.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.54 2.08 1.25
Diluted EPS 2.53 2.09 1.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.54 2.08 1.25
Diluted EPS 2.53 2.09 1.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited