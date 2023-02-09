NCC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,849.60 crore, up 27.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,849.60 crore in December 2022 up 27.68% from Rs. 3,014.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 157.70 crore in December 2022 up 106.36% from Rs. 76.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 430.53 crore in December 2022 up 46.3% from Rs. 294.28 crore in December 2021.