English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    NCC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,849.60 crore, up 27.68% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NCC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,849.60 crore in December 2022 up 27.68% from Rs. 3,014.94 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 157.70 crore in December 2022 up 106.36% from Rs. 76.42 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 430.53 crore in December 2022 up 46.3% from Rs. 294.28 crore in December 2021.

    NCC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,849.603,373.433,014.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,849.603,373.433,014.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,207.681,180.07859.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.3816.9712.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost139.26136.75120.80
    Depreciation51.6249.6847.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,130.641,729.531,745.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax324.78260.43229.30
    Other Income54.1331.5717.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax378.91292.00247.20
    Interest138.16123.43121.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax240.75168.57125.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax240.75168.57125.90
    Tax73.8331.7042.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities166.92136.8783.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period166.92136.8783.77
    Minority Interest-10.60-6.54-7.78
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.380.670.43
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates157.70131.0076.42
    Equity Share Capital125.57125.57121.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.542.081.25
    Diluted EPS2.532.091.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.542.081.25
    Diluted EPS2.532.091.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited