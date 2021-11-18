NBI Industrial Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.76 crore, up 1221.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.76 crore in September 2021 up 1221.39% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.08 crore in September 2021 up 1813.74% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.41 crore in September 2021 up 2747.37% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2020.

NBI Industrial EPS has increased to Rs. 16.62 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.87 in September 2020.