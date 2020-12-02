PlusFinancial Times
NBI Industrial Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 88.34% Y-o-Y

Dec 2, 2020 / 08:44 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NBI Industrial Finance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in September 2020 down 88.34% from Rs. 3.74 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2020 down 93.83% from Rs. 3.46 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2020 down 94.48% from Rs. 3.44 crore in September 2019.

NBI Industrial EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in September 2020 from Rs. 14.06 in September 2019.

NBI Industrial shares closed at 1,770.35 on December 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 11.27% returns over the last 6 months and 18.18% over the last 12 months.

NBI Industrial Finance Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations0.440.423.74
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.440.423.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.170.150.22
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.080.050.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.190.213.44
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.190.213.44
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.190.213.44
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.190.213.44
Tax-0.03-0.76-0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.210.973.46
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.210.973.46
Equity Share Capital1.231.231.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.873.9614.06
Diluted EPS0.873.9614.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.873.96--
Diluted EPS0.873.9614.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #NBI Industrial #NBI Industrial Finance Company #Results
first published: Dec 2, 2020 08:44 am

