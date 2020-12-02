NBI Industrial Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 88.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in September 2020 down 88.34% from Rs. 3.74 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2020 down 93.83% from Rs. 3.46 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2020 down 94.48% from Rs. 3.44 crore in September 2019.

NBI Industrial EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in September 2020 from Rs. 14.06 in September 2019.

NBI Industrial shares closed at 1,770.35 on December 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 11.27% returns over the last 6 months and 18.18% over the last 12 months.