    NBI Industrial Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.70 crore, down 9.18% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NBI Industrial Finance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.70 crore in March 2023 down 9.18% from Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2023 down 16.09% from Rs. 3.29 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.19 crore in March 2023 down 13.07% from Rs. 4.82 crore in March 2022.

    NBI Industrial EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.41 in March 2022.

    NBI Industrial shares closed at 1,485.55 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.07% returns over the last 6 months and -29.21% over the last 12 months.

    NBI Industrial Finance Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.700.605.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.700.605.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.380.450.22
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.130.220.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.19-0.074.81
    Other Income--0.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.19-0.064.82
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.19-0.064.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.19-0.064.82
    Tax1.43-0.091.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.760.033.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.760.033.29
    Equity Share Capital1.231.231.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.250.1413.41
    Diluted EPS11.250.1413.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.250.1413.41
    Diluted EPS11.250.1413.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #NBI Industrial #NBI Industrial Finance Company #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:11 am