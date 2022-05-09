NBI Industrial Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore, up 580.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NBI Industrial Finance Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore in March 2022 up 580.46% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.29 crore in March 2022 up 1014.93% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.82 crore in March 2022 up 1075.61% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.
NBI Industrial EPS has increased to Rs. 13.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.20 in March 2021.
|
|NBI Industrial Finance Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.18
|0.43
|0.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.18
|0.43
|0.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.22
|0.22
|0.25
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.15
|0.16
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.81
|0.04
|0.41
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.82
|0.04
|0.41
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.82
|0.04
|0.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.82
|0.04
|0.41
|Tax
|1.52
|-0.22
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.29
|0.26
|0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.29
|0.26
|0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|1.23
|1.23
|1.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.41
|1.06
|1.20
|Diluted EPS
|13.41
|1.06
|1.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.41
|1.06
|1.20
|Diluted EPS
|13.41
|1.06
|1.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited