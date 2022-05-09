NBI Industrial Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore, up 580.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore in March 2022 up 580.46% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.29 crore in March 2022 up 1014.93% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.82 crore in March 2022 up 1075.61% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.

NBI Industrial EPS has increased to Rs. 13.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.20 in March 2021.