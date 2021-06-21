MARKET NEWS

NBI Industrial Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore, down 92.49% Y-o-Y

June 21, 2021 / 11:48 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NBI Industrial Finance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore in March 2021 down 92.49% from Rs. 10.14 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021 down 96.83% from Rs. 9.32 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021 down 95.61% from Rs. 9.34 crore in March 2020.

NBI Industrial EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in March 2021 from Rs. 37.95 in March 2020.

NBI Industrial shares closed at 2,203.50 on June 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.58% returns over the last 6 months and 37.72% over the last 12 months.

NBI Industrial Finance Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations0.760.5510.14
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.760.5510.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.250.170.13
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.100.210.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.410.179.34
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.410.179.34
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.410.179.34
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.410.179.34
Tax0.110.040.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.300.139.32
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.300.139.32
Equity Share Capital1.231.231.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.200.5337.95
Diluted EPS1.200.5337.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.200.5337.95
Diluted EPS1.200.5337.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 21, 2021 11:33 am

