NBI Industrial Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore, down 92.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore in March 2021 down 92.49% from Rs. 10.14 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021 down 96.83% from Rs. 9.32 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021 down 95.61% from Rs. 9.34 crore in March 2020.

NBI Industrial EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in March 2021 from Rs. 37.95 in March 2020.

NBI Industrial shares closed at 2,203.50 on June 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.58% returns over the last 6 months and 37.72% over the last 12 months.