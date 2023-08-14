NBI Industrial Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.48 crore, up 845.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.48 crore in June 2023 up 845.51% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in June 2023 up 3543.65% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.99 crore in June 2023 up 2672.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

NBI Industrial EPS has increased to Rs. 15.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2022.

NBI Industrial shares closed at 1,562.45 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.16% returns over the last 6 months and -12.66% over the last 12 months.