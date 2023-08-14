English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    NBI Industrial Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.48 crore, up 845.51% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NBI Industrial Finance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.48 crore in June 2023 up 845.51% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in June 2023 up 3543.65% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.99 crore in June 2023 up 2672.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

    NBI Industrial EPS has increased to Rs. 15.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2022.

    NBI Industrial shares closed at 1,562.45 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.16% returns over the last 6 months and -12.66% over the last 12 months.

    NBI Industrial Finance Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.484.700.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.484.700.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.410.380.33
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.130.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.994.190.18
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.994.190.18
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.994.190.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.994.190.18
    Tax1.261.430.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.732.760.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.732.760.10
    Equity Share Capital1.231.231.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.1911.250.42
    Diluted EPS15.1911.250.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.1911.250.42
    Diluted EPS15.1911.250.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #NBI Industrial #NBI Industrial Finance Company #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!