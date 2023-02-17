NBI Industrial Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 40.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in December 2022 up 40.01% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 87.08% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 250% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.