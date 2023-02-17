NBI Industrial Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 40.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in December 2022 up 40.01% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 87.08% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 250% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

NBI Industrial EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.06 in December 2021.

NBI Industrial shares closed at 1,576.00 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.30% returns over the last 6 months and -27.55% over the last 12 months.