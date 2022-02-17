NBI Industrial Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 21.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2021 down 21.7% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021 up 101.7% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 76.47% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.

NBI Industrial EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2020.