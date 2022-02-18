NBI Industrial Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 21.7% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NBI Industrial Finance Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2021 down 21.7% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021 up 101.7% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 76.47% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.
NBI Industrial EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2020.
|NBI Industrial Finance Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.43
|5.76
|0.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.43
|5.76
|0.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.22
|0.22
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.16
|0.12
|0.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|5.41
|0.17
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|5.41
|0.17
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.04
|5.41
|0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.04
|5.41
|0.17
|Tax
|-0.22
|1.33
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.26
|4.08
|0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.26
|4.08
|0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|1.23
|1.23
|1.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.06
|16.62
|0.53
|Diluted EPS
|1.06
|16.62
|0.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.06
|16.62
|0.53
|Diluted EPS
|1.06
|16.62
|0.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited