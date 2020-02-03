NBI Industrial Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 157.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2019 up 157.74% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019 up 125.51% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019 up 117.19% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2018.

NBI Industrial EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.00 in December 2018.

NBI Industrial shares closed at 1,725.60 on January 31, 2020 (NSE)